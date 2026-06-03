Wigmore Hall Live is relaunching as a digital-only platform in partnership with Apple Music Classical as part of the Hall’s 125th Anniversary celebrations this year, reports Gramophone.

The Wigmore Hall is a concert hall at 36 Wigmore Street, in west London. It was designed by Thomas Edward Collcutt and opened in 1901 as the Bechstein Hall. It specializes in performances of chamber music, early music, vocal music and song recitals, and hosts over five hundred concerts each year, as well as a weekly concert broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

In October 2005, Wigmore Hall became the first concert hall to launch its own record label: Wigmore Hall Live. Under a new artist-first model, it will pay the full production costs for every release and will take no share of the recording income, passing on 100% of royalties received directly to the performing artists, according to Gramophone.

Wigmore Hall Live will release four digital-only recordings per year, developed in close collaboration with artists and drawn from live performances at the Hall. Under a new partnership with Apple Music Classical each new Wigmore Hall Live release will première exclusively on the platform for three months.

Wigmore Hall Live is relaunching as a digital-only platform in partnership with Apple Music Classical as part of the Hall’s 125th Anniversary celebrations this year, reports Gramophone.

The Wigmore Hall is a concert hall at 36 Wigmore Street, in west London. It was designed by Thomas Edward Collcutt and opened in 1901 as the Bechstein Hall. It specializes in performances of chamber music, early music, vocal music and song recitals, and hosts over five hundred concerts each year, as well as a weekly concert broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

In October 2005, Wigmore Hall became the first concert hall to launch its own record label: Wigmore Hall Live. Under a new artist-first model, it will pay the full production costs for every release and will take no share of the recording income, passing on 100% of royalties received directly to the performing artists, according to Gramophone.

Wigmore Hall Live will release four digital-only recordings per year, developed in close collaboration with artists and drawn from live performances at the Hall. Under a new partnership with Apple Music Classical each new Wigmore Hall Live release will première exclusively on the platform for three months. Apple Music Classical is the world’s largest classical music catalog with over five million tracks.

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