This year’s Apple Watch update isn’t expected to have any major design changes. However, the 2027 revision may sport a new OLED display backplane technology, claims the Korean website, The Elec.

The tech would improve battery life. According to The Elec, industry observers believe OLED panels for devices like the Apple Watch could be the first application for LG Display’s HMO technology. HMO is a type of TFT backplane technology used to drive display circuits.

Unlike LTPS and LTPO, oxide TFTs do not require processes such as laser crystallization or ion implantation, “making them highly advantageous for low-power operation,” according to The Elec. While LTPO—widely used in small and medium-sized OLED panels—combines the strengths of LTPS and oxide technologies, HMO maximizes oxide technology’s inherent advantages of low power consumption and lower manufacturing costs.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related