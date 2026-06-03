Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Dezeen: Apple is bringing its Designers of Tomorrow exhibition back to Design Miami.Paris in October as part of its push to showcase emerging designers.

° From MacRumors: Microsoft will prevent Office 2019 for Mac owners from editing their documents from July 13, a restriction the company is attributing to the productivity suite’s expiring digital certificate.

° From Macworld: The MacBook Neo is so popular, Dell is baiting PC shoppers again.

° From Counterpoint Research: The M5 Pro is Apple’s first Pro chip with two main dies. But it can still work like one chip and support unified memory.

° From Cult of Mac: This airline passenger picked the worst possible name for a Bluetooth accessory.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode sees the debut of a new MacVoices’ series, “Foreshadowing Tech,” that examines how science fiction has influenced real-world technology.

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