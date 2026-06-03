macOS Tahoe will be the last release for Intel-based Mac computers. Those systems will continue to receive security updates for three years, according to Apple.

“Rosetta was designed to make the transition to Apple silicon easier, and we plan to make it available for the next two major macOS releases – through macOS 27 – as a general-purpose tool for Intel apps to help developers complete the migration of their apps,” Apple says in a support document. “Beyond this timeframe, we will keep a subset of Rosetta functionality aimed at supporting older unmaintained gaming titles, that rely on Intel-based frameworks.”

The followup to macOS Tahoe — macOS 27 — will be unveiled when Apple’s Worldwide Develop Conference kicks off on Monday. The following Macs WON’T be compatible with macOS 27: 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports); 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019); 27-inch iMac (2020); and Mac Pro (2019).

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