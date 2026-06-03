United States District Judge Mark Pittman has rejected xAI’s attempt to keep Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX emails out of discovery in the lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, reports 9to5Mac.

Last month, the legal teams of Apple, OpenAI, X, and xAI had a hearing before United States Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray, Jr., to address a brouhaha regarding the discovery process in the lawsuit Elon Musk filed against Apple and OpenAI.

Now the judge who had referred those discovery disputes to Judge Ray (a common practice in federal litigation), overruled X and xAI’s request, affirmed Judge Ray’s findings, and, as a result, also denied X and xAI’s motion to stay the decision, notes 9to5Mac.

This is another setback for Musk and his ridiculous lawsuit. For example, Singapore has rejected xAI’s requests for documents from local companies as part of Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI.

Here’s some background on the lawsuit:

In August 2025 Elon Musk filed the

lawsuit in a Texas court against Apple and OpenAI, accusing the companies of colluding to prevent competition in the artificial intelligence industry.

On October 1, 2025, Apple filed a court motion to dismiss the lawsuit claiming the tech giant prevents competition in the AI field.

° In January U.S. Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr, blocked a key move by Elon Musk’s X and xAI in their lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI over AI features on the iPhone.

° In February OpenAI accused Elon Musk’s xAI of using messaging apps to destroy evidence.

° Last month, the case’s discovery got broadened once again when the court granted xAI’s request to add Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi as a custodian but denied the same request for CEO Tim Cook.

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