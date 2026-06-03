Apple has announced it will open Europe’s first Apple Developer Center in Berlin later this year.

This new center will offer developers throughout Europe even greater access to Apple experts and events, and a more direct way to learn about the latest Apple tools, technologies, and resources, said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. Located in the Mitte district at the heart of Berlin’s business and startup ecosystem, the facility joins Developer Centers in Bengaluru, Cupertino, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Created for teams of all sizes and at every stage of app development, the Apple Developer Center Berlin will serve as a home base for in-person sessions, workshops, and one-on-one appointments. Reflecting the diversity and creativity of the European developer community, a regular cadence of events will help developers hone their skills and elevate the design, quality, and performance of their apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS, according to Prescott. Additionally, consultation areas and dedicated labs will offer hands-on support from Apple experts in multiple languages.

Prescott added that the Apple Developer Center Berlin builds on the company’s investment in the next generation of talent, which includes programs like the Swift Student Challenge, a network of 19 Apple Developer Academies worldwide, and Apple Foundation Programmes in Italy and France that have supported thousands of developers across Europe.

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