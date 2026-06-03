Apple users in Texas will soon be required to confirm whether they are 18 years or older when creating an Apple Account.

Due to a recent court ruling lifting an injunction on Texas law SB 2420, new Apple Accounts in Texas are now subject to the law, which introduced age assurance requirements for app marketplaces and developers.

As previously announced, this includes age assurance and parent or guardian consent on behalf of minors under the age of 18 for downloads, Apple In-App Purchases, and significant changes associated with an app. Parents or guardians will also be able to revoke their consent for any app they previously approved for their child. These changes will go into effect starting tomorrow.

Apple says it’s the developer’s responsibility to determine when there’s a significant change to their app. To learn about a parent or guardian’s revocation of consent, the App Store is providing a server notification that developers can configure to receive notifications that consent has been withdrawn for their app on a child or teen’s device.

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