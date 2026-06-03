Apple has agreed to submit the financials of its India ‌business to the country’s antitrust body, Competition Commission of India (CCI), reports Reuters.

This is part of an investigation that found the tech giant abused its market position, taking the long-delayed case a step closer to a potential penalty decision, an agency order shows.

A confidential Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, reviewed by Reuters, showed Apple last month agreed to supply its India financials – typically needed by the watchdog for penalty calculations. Apple’s lawyer asked the CCI at a May 21 hearing for a “final extension” until June 25 to file its “India-specific financial information”, and “the commission considered the request and granted” it, the order noted.

This is all part of Apple’s ongoing spat with the CCI. In April Apple accused the antitrust body of exceeding its powers by pushing the tech giant to submit its financials in an antitrust case related to its App Store.

The CCI has been investigating Apple since 2021 for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system. The tech giant has denied wrongdoing saying it was a small player in India where phones that use Google’s Android system are dominant. Apple had asked for the investigative report to be put on hold, but was denied.

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