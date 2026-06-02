Zoë Kravitz (“Batman,” “Caught Stealing”) has landed the lead role in an upcoming Apple TV film from director Megan Park, reports Deadline.

Details about the film are under wraps. Park will direct from her own script and exec produce, with Apple Studios and LuckyChap to produce in association with FilmNation. Tom Ackerley and Bronte Payne are overseeing the project for LuckyChap.

As Deadline notes, Park’s breakout film was the coming-of-age dramedy “My Old Ass” starring then-newcomer Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza. The film landed her WGA and DGA Award nominations after premiering to great acclaim at Sundance.

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