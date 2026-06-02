A new Apple Card promo offers bonus Uber Cash rewards on eligible purchases.

“Uber One members can earn $10 Uber Cash on one eligible grocery or retail order per month, now through August 31, when you check out with your Apple Card on Uber Eats. Shop food, health and beauty, pet supplies, and more” Apple said in an email to Apple Card users. “You could earn up to a total of $30 in Uber Cash, awarded by Uber, to use on Uber Eats orders.”

To take advantage of the offer you’ll need to be a member of Uber One member, Uber’s subscription service.

If you’re an Apple Card user new to Uber Cash, you can also get a six-month free trial of Uber One, fulfilled by Uber, if you use this link to sign up. Uber and Uber Eats purchases also earn 3% Daily Cash with Apple Card.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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