Macworld has reported a Twitter hashflag image leak suggesting “Project Big Bear” as the potential name for macOS 27.

Big Bear Lake fits Apple’s tradition of naming macOS versions after California landmarks. Big Bear Lake, a lake and adjacent city in San Bernardino County.

Prior to 2013, macOS updates were named after big cats: Cheetah, Puma, Jaguar, Panther, Tiger, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Lion, and Mountain Lion. However, since then it’s named after places in California: Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura, Sequoia, and the current Lake Tahoe.

macOS 27 — along with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 — will doubtless be previewed at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which starts Monday. The operating system updates will likely arrive to end users in September or October.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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