Forty members of Congress have sent a letter to current Apple CEO Tim Cook and future CEO John Ternus criticizing the closing of Apple’s retail store in Towson, MD.

They ask them to reconsider the store closure and explore alternatives that would preserve the jobs of nearly 100 employees. The Towson store was the first unionized Apple retail store in the U.S.

The IAM Union has filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), citing discriminatory treatment against unionized workers at the Towson store. The filing claims that, unlike workers at two other closing stores, Apple is prohibiting its unionized Towson employees from transferring to other stores.

According to Apple, this is due to the terms of the contract negotiated with unions, which mandates severance on the closure of a store. Employees and community leaders also protested the closing at a May 27 rally.

“Apple offers severance to all of their employees, not just what we negotiate,” Apple store worker Eric Brown told reporters. “So to say that it’s based on the severance is just false.”

Here are some of the key points from the letter from Congress members: “This decision [to close the store] is unacceptable in its impact, and deeply troubling in its national implications for workers’ rights and the ability of multi-trillion-dollar corporations to undercut their efforts to collectively bargain for better pay, benefits, and dignity on the job. As U.S. Representatives concerned with the implementation of and compliance with labor law, we are deeply alarmed that this closure appears to be just the latest move in a union-busting effort. As lawmakers with common legislative goals of promoting fair and equitable economic growth and good jobs, we urge you find alternative solutions that would ensure that the Baltimore region retains both skilled technical employees as well as access to technology and products that help business and industry in the region forward.

“Should this location close, almost 100 technologically skilled workers will be left unemployedduring one of the most difficult economies in recent history. This would be despite the fact that the Towson location itself is a high-performing store, and that management at this location have very recently hired workers to augment the workforce.”

The letter says the closing of the store appears to be a retaliation against the unionization of workers.

“It also appears that Apple is trying to send a message to other stores who are in the process of unionizing or considering unionization that their efforts to collectively bargain will be met with resistance and retaliation,” say the Congress members. “As Members of Congress, we remind you that these actions would qualify as unfair labor practices, which are illegal as violations of Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act. This law provides workers the right to choose their representation in the workplace, to negotiate working conditions, benefits, and other terms of employment without interference or coercion.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related