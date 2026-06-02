Cirrus has launched Let’s Go Fly!, an app created for Apple Vision Pro that delivers an immersive introduction to Personal Aviation.

It “provides the freedom, convenience and accessibility of flying oneself for business or leisure travel,” said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen. It allows you to virtually soar over the American Southwest through a seven-minute demonstration flight in the SR Series and explore full-scale 3D renditions of the SR Series or Vision Jet in an immersive environment.

Through the convergence of technology and aviation, Cirrus is providing access to review the aircraft or demonstration flights regardless of location, weather or accessibility constraints. The Let’s Go Fly! app is available to download for free on the App Store.

At the core of the experience is an immersive film that takes viewers for a ride aboard a Cirrus SR Series (SR22T) aircraft, soaring over some of the most iconic landscapes of the American Southwest. The seven-minute experience leverages ultra-high-resolution 180-degree, 3D video with Spatial Audio, giving the viewer an exceptional and unexpected sense of presence, Nielsen said.

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