The folks at Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP ) say they recently identified an interesting iPhone customer behavior.

“There is a stark divide between owners that keep a phone for a long period of time, and owners that trade in a new phone quickly,” they said. “We determined iPhone buyers that have their previous iPhone a long time generally buy a new iPhone only when the old one no longer serves them, often with degraded battery life or a damaged display. What about customers that trade them in relatively quickly?

As a reminder, about 39% of iPhone buyers kept their previous phone for three years or more, while 33% kept it for two years or less. CIRP is interested in that one-third of buyers that replace a relatively new and presumably useful iPhone.

These rapid upgrade iPhone customers primarily have iPhones that are in good to excellent condition, notes the research group. Among buyers who replaced a phone that was one year old or less, 79% report the battery works well (can go “most” or “all” of a day without charging) and 72% report the screen is “perfect.”

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