Apple TV’s “Pluribus” won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Drama Series on June 1.

The Gotham Awards honor visionary talent in front of and behind the camera, expanding the audience for groundbreaking film and television and supporting the year-round work of the not-for-profit The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

Other stars of Apple TV shows were also honored at the awards. Kerry Washington (“Imperfect Women”) received the Spotlight Tribute, celebrating the extraordinary work by individuals in film and television who have captivated global audiences with the most talked-about projects of the year.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” star and executive producer Michelle Pfeiffer receives the Legend Tribute, created to honor television’s most beloved and influential performers.

“Pluribus,” “Imperfect Women,” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” are now streaming on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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