Apple shipped 1.1 million MacBook Neo units in the first quarter of the year, according to IDC as noted by TechCrunch.

That’s more the MacBook Air (M5) and MacBook Pro (M5) launches. Those Mac laptops shipped over 900,000 and 550,000 units, respectively, in their debut quarters.

The Neo’s sales are impressive because it was only available for about three weeks during the quarter after going on sale in mid-March, said Navkendar Singh, associate vice president at IDC. He noted that shipments began to spike from early April.

The research group said that of the MacBook Neo units shipped globally during the March quarter, 44% were shipped to the U.S. India accounted for close to 18,000 shipments despite the laptop being available for only a few weeks during the period.

Sales of the diminutive laptop are expected to continue strong. MacBook Neo shipments have come in better than expected, with the 2026 shipment forecast raised from 5 million to 10 million units, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a X post.

Apple currently offers the Neo in 256GB ($599) and 512GB ($699) versions with four colors apiece.

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