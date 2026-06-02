Ahead of next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, honoring 12 outstanding apps and games. This year’s winners include development teams from around the world whose work demonstrates innovation, artistry, and technical achievement in app and game design.

Winners were selected from 36 global finalists who all delivered exceptional app experiences. One app and one game were recognized across six categories, including Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

“This year’s Apple Design Award winners are a remarkable reflection of how developers are creating exceptional experiences,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “Whether delivering intuitive features or exciting gameplay, these apps and games represent the very best of what our platform makes possible. We are incredibly proud to celebrate these developers and are grateful for their commitment to enriching the lives of people everywhere.”

You can read all about the 2026 Apple Design Award winners and finalists here.

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