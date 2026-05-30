Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 25-29.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has told of four iOS 27 changes regarding AirPods, Genmoji, AirPlay, and Siri in his latest Power On newsletter.

° watchOS 27 should offer improvements to heart rate tracking.

° In a new filing Apple is accusing the United States government and the 14 agencies being subpoenaed of halting its antitrust case.

° Apple sales in Europe (excluding Russia) grew 9% to 8.8 million iPhones in the first quarter.

° Apple continues to work on plans for non-invasive blood glucose monitoring on the Apple Watch.

° Apple, Inc. and Apple Cinemas may be about to settle their lawsuit over branding with the “Apple” name.

° Apple and Google are opposing a Canadian bill that says would require them to break encryption on their devices.

° Apple sold 19.9 million iPhones in the first quarter for 60% of the US smartphone market.

° Amazon is taking over Apple’s 20% stake in Globalstar.

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