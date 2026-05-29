Two Apple TV shows won Golden Trailer awards. The awards honor excellence in marketing for film, television, and streaming content; including trailers, teasers, TV spots, posters, and breakthrough promotional campaigns.

The “Gods & Men” episode of “Chief of War” series won “Best Original Score (Trailer/Teaser) — TV/Streaming Series” for the song, “Grandson.” The “Message” episode of “Pluribus” won nominated for “Most Original (Trailer/Teaser)—TV/Streaming Series.” You can find a complete list of winners here.

“Chief of War” and “Pluribus” are streaming on Apple TV. The latter has been renewed for a second season. Apple has yet to announce a season two for “Chief of War.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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