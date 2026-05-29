Major League Soccer (MLS) matches have averaged 62% more viewers through the first three months of its season compared to last year, the league announced Friday, with all games now available on Apple TV. Including viewership via international distribution and linear partners, the league said it averaged 7.9 million live match viewers per week heading into its World Cup break, reports Sportico.

“A huge part of the growth this year is obviously the fact that we moved all of our matches to Apple TV, we’re seeing that pay dividends,” MLS EVP of media Seth Bacon said. “But we’re seeing the growth across all platforms.”

Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) have a 10-year global broadcasting and content partnership that runs through the 2028/29 season. The landmark deal includes streaming rights to all MLS, Leagues Cup, and MLS Cup Playoff matches via the Apple TV App with zero regional blackouts.

Subscribing to the MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.

Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month during the season, or $99 for the full season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month, or $79 per season. A subscription to MLS Season Pass for this season will be included with each full-season MLS club ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password. For more information, and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass, visit apple.co/_MLS_.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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