MacBook Neo shipments have come in better than expected, with the 2026 shipment forecast raised from 5 million to 10 million units, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a X post.

Demand for the laptop has exceeded expectations with Apple struggling to keep up with orders. Earlier this month The MacObserver reported that shipping delays are finally starting to improve as reports suggest Apple increased A18 Pro chip orders to keep up with demand for the laptop.

At the beginning of May, delivery estimates for several MacBook Neo configurations had slipped to May 26. Things got worse on May 7 and May 8 when some delivery dates were pushed into June. Apple delivery dates that previously stretched from May 26 to June 2 recently shifted forward to May 19 through May 27, cutting roughly a week off waiting times, notes The MacObserver.

Speaking of the best-selling laptop Apple may drop the cheapest MacBook Neo configuration due to the rising cost of DRAM, Bloomberg’s Tim Cuplan said in a Culpium newsletter.

Apple currently offers the Neo in 256GB ($599) and 512GB ($699) versions with four colors apiece. Culpin said the company may kill the cheaper version and only offer the 512GB variant. It recently followed that strategy with the Mac Mini, pulling the $599 256GB model from sale leaving only the $799 512GB version available.

Culpin says that Apple may offer the MacBook Neo in new finishes to keep enthusiasm high if DRAM costs end up getting passed on to buyers. The laptop is currently sold in Citrus, Blush, Indigo, and Silver.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related