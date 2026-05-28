Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From 9to5Mac: Apple is working on a new iPhone security feature that can automatically lock the device when it detects that it has been snatched from the user’s hand.
° From AppleInsider: Newly released images claim to show that Apple is preparing an Apple Vision Pro in black, although this is a rumor that keeps cropping up.
° From MacRumors: Apple has updated its U.S. trade-in estimates, raising values for most current iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models while reducing several Android offers.
° From Apple Support: Apple has published an article to help you tell the difference between Apple Creator Studio versions of its professional creative apps and the standalone editions sold as one-time purchases.
° From Cult of Mac: Is it weird that I just bought an Apple Vision Pro when everyone says the platform is dead? Maybe. But I have zero regrets.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the show floor at NAB in Las Vegas, Jim Tierney of Digital Anarchy discusses ShotNotes, a Premiere Pro panel that keeps project notes, time codes, links, timers, and collaboration details inside the edit instead of scattered across documents or sticky notes.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today