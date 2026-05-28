Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is working on a new iPhone security feature that can automatically lock the device when it detects that it has been snatched from the user’s hand.

° From AppleInsider: Newly released images claim to show that Apple is preparing an Apple Vision Pro in black, although this is a rumor that keeps cropping up.

° From MacRumors: Apple has updated its U.S. trade-in estimates, raising values for most current iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models while reducing several Android offers.

° From Apple Support: Apple has published an article to help you tell the difference between Apple Creator Studio versions of its professional creative apps and the standalone editions sold as one-time purchases.

° From Cult of Mac: Is it weird that I just bought an Apple Vision Pro when everyone says the platform is dead? Maybe. But I have zero regrets.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the show floor at NAB in Las Vegas, Jim Tierney of Digital Anarchy discusses ShotNotes, a Premiere Pro panel that keeps project notes, time codes, links, timers, and collaboration details inside the edit instead of scattered across documents or sticky notes.

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