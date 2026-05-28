The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers), elected officials, labor allies, and community leaders held a #DoRightApple public solidarity rally on Wednesday, May 27, “to demand accountability from Apple and support for the nearly 90 IAM Local 4538 members facing job loss” due to the closing of Apple’s Towson, Maryland, retail store.

According to Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL, employees, local elected officials, and leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Union, led the protest outside the County Courthouse.

They’re protesting the closing of Apple’s retail store in Towson, MD. It was the first unionized Apple retail store in the U.S. The IAM Union has filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), citing discriminatory treatment against unionized workers at the Towson store. The filing claims that, unlike workers at two other closing stores, Apple is prohibiting its unionized Towson employees from transferring to other stores.

According to Apple, this is due to the terms of the contract negotiated with unions, which mandates severance on the closure of a store.

“Apple offers severance to all of their employees, not just what we negotiate,” Apple store worker Eric Brown told reporters. “So to say that it’s based on the severance is just false.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related