Apple has released new firmware for the AirTags 2, an update of the accessory that helps users keep track of and find items with Apple’s Find My app.

It didn’t offer any release notes. Apple introduced the new AirTags in January. The new version has an expanded finding range and a louder speaker. Powered by the strength of the Find My network, AirTag allows users to keep tabs on their belongings every single day.

Apple says the AirTag is designed exclusively for tracking objects and offers industry-leading protections against unwanted tracking. It’s available today for the same price as its predecessor: US$29 for a single AirTag and $99 for a four-pack, with free personalized engraving available on apple.com and the Apple Store app.

There’s no way to force an ‌AirTag‌ update, and with firmware distributed over the air with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Ensure your ‌AirTag‌ is in range of an Apple device, and then wait for the firmware to roll out.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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