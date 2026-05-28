Amazon is taking over Apple’s 20% stake in Globalstar as part of its US$11.6 billion acquisition of the satellite communications provider, reports PCMag.

The details are outlined in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission. Amazon is creating a subsidiary, “Grapefruit Acquisition Sub II,” to conduct the merger. The subsidiary will also acquire Apple’s 20% equity and voting interests in Globalstar, notes PCMag.

In 2024, it was announced that the iPhone maker would commit an addition $1.1 billion for upfront insfrastructure prepayments. In September 2022 it was revealed that Apple planned to use 85% of Globalstar’s current and future network capacity for its services to iPhone 14 consumers, and pay for future satellite upgrades. All new iPhones from fall 2022 and later pack a new feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite.

The feature combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Apple says that satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation, and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite.

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