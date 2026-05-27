Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Ferrari has unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric car, designed with help from Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive.

° From AppleInsider: Apple says testing missed flaws in new encryption designed to protect against future attacks from quantum computers, so it turned to mathematical proofs to make sure the code works correctly before wider rollout.

° From 9to5Mac: Satellite-based internet will be offered on a lot more major airline flights soon.

° From Macworld: A major Apple event is set for June 8. Here’s what we expect Apple to announce, including iOS and macOS updates and Apple Intelligence features.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the Road to Macstock, Jill McKinley previews her third year’s presentation, focused on making Apple devices support daily habits through Focus modes, shortcuts, customized screens, and intentional setup.

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