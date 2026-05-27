MSI Gaming says its new PRO MAX Series monitors are the “best mates for the Mac.”

Available in five different models, it brings the DarkArmor ink-black contrast of QD-OLED and the exclusive MSI M-Mate App, according to the folks at MSI Gaming. MSI M-Mate app featuring M-Sync and M-Color mode. M-Color is designed to keepsyour color profiles consistent across every screen, while the M-Sync function lets you fine-tune settings. The folks at MSI gaming say key features of the 4K PRO MAX series include:

° A pure white chassis with clean lines;

° A pixel density of 166 PPI;

° A true single-cable solution, handling data transfer and 4K video;

° Pantone Validation and Pantone SkinTone Validation;

° The ability to control a MacBook, a Mac Studio, and an iPad simultaneously with the integrated 3-Device KVM, or use PIP/PBP to manage multiple streams at once;

° For extended work sessions, the AI Care Sensor automatically adjusts to your environment, helping reduce eye strain during extended use;

° The PRO MAX 271QPHW E14 debuts the EyesErgo+ ecosystem, featuring a Circular Polarized panel that mimics natural light to reduce eye strain, alongside hardware-level blue-light reduction;

° Fully adjustable ergonomic stand;

° A 65W USB Type-C single-cable solution, a built-in KVM switch for multi-system control, and specialized M-Mate software for seamless MacBook integration;

° A144Hz refresh rate.

MSI’s complete line of products:

PRO MAX 271UPXW12G: https://www.msi.com/Business-Productivity-Monitor/PRO-MAX-271UPXW12I

PRO MAX 271UPX12G: https://www.msi.com/Business-Productivity-Monitor/PRO-MAX-271UPX12I

PRO MAX 241PHW E14: https://www.msi.com/Business-Productivity-Monitor/PRO-MAX-241PHW-E14

PRO MAX 271QPHW E14: https://www.msi.com/Business-Productivity-Monitor/PRO-MAX-271QPHW-E14

PRO MAX 271PHW E14: https://www.msi.com/Business-Productivity-Monitor/PRO-MAX-271PHW-E14

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