MacPaw is launching several new apps targeting specific, singular use cases in regards to vibe coding, designed to help users get things done without bogging them down with extra, unnecessary features. They are:

Refolder – an automatic sorting solution that helps users clean up and organize their folders

Pinchbar – an AI-powered tool to help users easily copy and transform text, all from one place

A text-to-speech app – powered by technology from our partners Respeecher, with more details coming soon

These apps serve as experiments for MacPaw, and their usefulness to users will determine whether they will be developed into full-fledged applications, integrated within Eney – MacPaw’s AI assistant for macOS – or discontinued. Apps are available on Setapp.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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