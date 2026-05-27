Apple will hold an Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate Global Running Day on Wednesday, June 3, notes MacRumors.

To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will hav to record a running workout of at least 5K on Global Running Day. As a reward, Apple Watch owners can unlock a dedicated award in the Fitness app, plus animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

National Running Day takes place annually on the first Wednesday of June. It’s dedicated to celebrating the sport of running and encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get active

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