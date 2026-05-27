Apple TV has revealed a first look at the new six-episode Australian thriller “Last Seen” (FKA “The Dispatcher”).

It stars Gotham Award winner Patrick Brammall and is adapted by writer and executive producer Kris Mrksa from CWA John Creasey Dagger Award-winning author Ryan David Jahn’s book, “The Dispatcher.”

“Last Seen,” set and filmed in Victoria, Australia, is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Christian Schwochow and will make its global debut on Wednesday, September 9 with two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday until October 7, 2026.

Here’s how “Last Screen” is described: Police detective Ian Ridley’s (Brammall) life fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

In addition to Brammall (“Colin from Accounts,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Evil”), the series also stars Maxine Peake (“Say Nothing,” “Black Mirror”), Brendan Cowell (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Plum”), Daniel Henshall (“Mickey 17,” “How to Make Gravy”), Jessica Wren (“Mr Inbetween,” “Devil’s Playground”), Zahra Newman (“Thirteen Lives,” “Addition”) and newcomer Chloe Jean Lourdes.

The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta at 60Forty Films (“Hijack,” “Slow Horses,” “Down Cemetery Road”), with executive producers Schwochow (“The Crown,” “Bad Banks,” “Munich: The Edge of War”), Mrksa (“Requiem,” “No Escape,” “The Murders at White House Farm”) and Joanna Werner (“The Newsreader,” “Riot,” “Clickbait”) at Werner Film Productions.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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