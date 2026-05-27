Apple News has announced that After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe will return on June 7 for a third season.

It will feature the duo’s “passionate and hilarious” coverage of the upcoming World Cup. Brendan Hunt, actor and co-creator of the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV series “Ted Lasso,” and Rebecca Lowe, host of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage and cohost of FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, will break down key games and recap the most exciting moments on and off the pitch.

Produced by Apple News, and presented by Verizon, After the Whistle will be available in audio and video on Apple News, Apple Podcasts, and wherever users get their podcasts. The trailer is available now on Apple News and Apple Podcasts, and on social media with @AftertheWhistleApple.

The first episode will kick off on June 7 for tournament previews and run throughout the World Cup. New episodes will be available multiple times a week in the hours following games.

Additionally, soccer fans can keep up with all of the action throughout the World Cup in the Apple News app, which will provide the latest news and analysis from top publishers; the tournament schedule, scores, and brackets; news feeds with the stories on some of the most prominent players; as well as the option to follow their favorite teams.

Users can also keep up with the tournament in Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone that gives access to real-time play-by-play with Live Activities, enhanced detailed game pages with in-depth statistics and visual lineup formations, and additional insights into the tournament, including a bracket view. And users’ favorited teams and leagues sync across Apple News, Apple Sports, and Apple TV.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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