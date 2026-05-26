Apple’s retail store in Passeig de Gràcia store in Barcelona , Spain, reopened today. It had been closed for three months for renovations.

Here’s how it’s described by the Spanish blog Applesfera:

° One of the novelties of this reopening of 2026 is that the Forum has disappeared. The ground floor has recovered a different amplitude and the staircase is again the first thing that calls you when you enter. You can see a larger, wider, calm and bright main floor.

° One of the most visible changes is on the ground. Apple has completely renovated it with a white finish, similar to the one we could already see at the Apple Store in La Vaguada in Madrid.

° The sides of the store, the part that faces the street, maintain the stone finish, respecting the aesthetics of the building and that union between the historical and the present.

° One of the most practical changes of this reform is the online order collection area, which now has its own space on the main floor.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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