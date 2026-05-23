Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 18-22.

° Ahead of the return to District Court for the continued appeals process in the Apple-Epic legal fight, the two companies have made a schedule to discuss a change in App Store fees for outbound links.

° Don’t expect any significant changes in the Apple Watch 12 line-up.

° iOS 27 and iPadOS 17 will reportedly add a “Suggested Genmoji” feature.

° Apple’s upcoming ChatGPT-like Siri will purportedly have auto-deleting chats.

° India’s Delhi High Court told Apple over the weekend to “fully cooperate” with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in its ongoing antitrust investigation of the App Store.

° The Apple Watch Ultra 4 could see a redesign and blood pressure monitoring features.

° The “iPhone Fold” (which could be dubbed the “iPhone Ultra”) foldable has purportedly encountered setbacks in its recent trial production phase.

° Apple has unveiled its lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), taking place June 8-12.

° Apple reportedly plans to introduce new Apple Intelligence features across iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

° Apple has named the apps that are Apple Design Award finalists heading into this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

° Apple has previewed a suite of accessibility updates that use Apple Intelligence to bring new capabilities to features users rely on every day, including VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader.

° A new rumor claims the “iPad Fold” isn’t dead after all.

° Apple has acquired Animato, a company that develops avatar software specifically for use in video chats and lessons.

° iPhones sales in China grew 3% year-over-year over the May Day holiday.

° Samsung leads Apple in cell phone satisfaction by one point in an ASCI study. And the companies tie for smartphone satisfaction.

° Apple Sports has expanded to 90-plus new countries and regions.

° Apple TV has announced a summer slate of new Peanuts programming.

° Apple Chief Hardware Officer Johny Srouji is reportedly shaking up hardware leadership to “speed up work on future devices.”

° Apple doesn’t rank in the top five smartphone makers in Indonesia. But its sales are up a bit and that rise also boosted the premium (>$600) segment.

° iPhone sales in LATAM rose 31% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026.

° Apple says the App Store stopped over $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions last year, adding to a total of more than $11.2 billion over the past six years.

° Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddie Cue will be honored next month at Cannes Lions with the festival’s Entertainment Person of the Year Award.

° Kansas City Public Schools has announced that it’s transitioning to an “all-Apple district.”

° Samsung is purportedly hard at work making panels for the “MacBook Ultra.”

° Apple sees iPhone sales in Europe grow 7% year-over-year in the first quarter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related