Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° MacPaw’s Moonlock, a Mac protection and antivirus app, has released Scam Detector, a new feature that helps Mac users identify phishing and scams before it’s too late. Users can submit suspicious emails, messages, or chats directly to Moonlock, and the app returns a scam probability score along with a short, actionable guide on what to do next.

° Wove has launched what it says is the first app that scans everyday clothing for PFAS, microplastics and hidden toxins while helping shoppers find safer alternatives that align with their personal style and budget. It’s available on the Apple App Store.

° BrightParent, a new parenting app for iPhone and iPad, is now available on the App Store. Designed for parents of children ages 5 to 17, it focuses on common parenting situations such as bedtime resistance, homework struggles, emotional outbursts, sibling conflict, screen time transitions, difficult mornings, and everyday boundary issues.

° TunesKit, a provider of iOS utility software, has announced a major upgrade to its flagship product, TunesKit iPhone Unlocker. The latest version introduces a jailbreak-free method for removing iCloud Activation Lock, making the unlocking process simpler, safer, and more accessible.

° Labcorp has rolled out MyLabcorp, an AI-powered mobile app that brings together lab results, AI-enabled features and clinical guideline-based content in a secure, personalized mobile experience. The app is designed to give users additional context about their health and support more informed conversations with healthcare providers.

° As noted by MacRumors, a new Mac app called Cats Lock adds cat-proofing that keeps your cat from doing damage to whatever you’re working on when it gets on your keyboard, and it can even be set to shoo the cat off.

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