Northside High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has joined the exclusive ranks of Apple Distinguished Schools just before the end of the 2025-26 school year, a recognition of the school’s achievements in computer education, involving Apple computer products, reports Tuscaloosanews.com.

Apple Distinguished Schools are, in Apple’s words, “centers of leadership and educational excellence that demonstrate Apple’s vision for learning with technology.” There are currently over 1,100 Apple Distinguished Schools globally, spanning more than 40 countries and regions

Northside opened a Career Technology learning center this year and computer science is part of the new program. It was the first year for the computer science program at the school and it enabled students to take a leap forward in preparation for either a career or to enter college.

This is a new program at Northside. I feel really honored to be a part of it. It gives these students the chance to do more things, to be able to include more tools and resources,” computer science teacher Sarah Hinton told Tuscaloosanews.com. ”This opportunity is just one stepping stone that will enhance construction technology, health science, and all aspects of education. All of that is going to be a stepping stone that will allow us to branch out into bigger and better opportunities,” Hinton said.

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