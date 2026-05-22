Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From 9to5Mac: If Apple splits its laptop lineup and creating a new MacBook Ultra, the MacBook Pro can continue being exactly what it is today: the thick, performant, port-heavy model for “pros.” Meanwhile, the “MacBook Ultra” can pursue innovation and push the Mac forward in new ways without risking alienating professionals.
° From Macworld: The MacBook Neo shouldn’t come as a surprise. Apple has always been about value for money.
° From The MacObserver: iOS 27’s Battery Icon leak suggests Apple may be making a subtle visual tweak, but many users barely notice the difference.
° From Inc.: Before he could negotiate from strength, Steve Jobs learned how to negotiate from a position of weakness. Those lessons still apply.
° From MacLife: Graham Barlow wonders if replacing Tim Cook with a “slightly different Tim Cook” is the best way forward for Apple.
° From Fast Company: A few weeks ago, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak managed to mention AI in his commencement speech to the Grand Valley State University class of 2026—without receiving a wave of boos from the crowd.
° From the BBC: A driver who plunged 330 feet down a mountain pass was saved by her iPhone’s crash alert feature.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, MacPaw’s Maria Polishchuk, Head of Business Development and and Product Manager Pavlo Haidamak, discuss Setapp’s new expansion beyond its traditional subscription model.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today