Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: If Apple splits its laptop lineup and creating a new MacBook Ultra, the MacBook Pro can continue being exactly what it is today: the thick, performant, port-heavy model for “pros.” Meanwhile, the “MacBook Ultra” can pursue innovation and push the Mac forward in new ways without risking alienating professionals.

° From Macworld: The MacBook Neo shouldn’t come as a surprise. Apple has always been about value for money.

° From The MacObserver: iOS 27’s Battery Icon leak suggests Apple may be making a subtle visual tweak, but many users barely notice the difference.

° From Inc.: Before he could negotiate from strength, Steve Jobs learned how to negotiate from a position of weakness. Those lessons still apply.

° From MacLife: Graham Barlow wonders if replacing Tim Cook with a “slightly different Tim Cook” is the best way forward for Apple.

° From Fast Company: A few weeks ago, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak managed to mention AI in his commencement speech to the Grand Valley State University class of 2026—without receiving a wave of boos from the crowd.

° From the BBC: A driver who plunged 330 feet down a mountain pass was saved by her iPhone’s crash alert feature.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, MacPaw’s Maria Polishchuk, Head of Business Development and and Product Manager Pavlo Haidamak, discuss Setapp’s new expansion beyond its traditional subscription model.

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