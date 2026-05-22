The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers), elected officials, labor allies, and community leaders will hold a #DoRightApple public solidarity rally on Wednesday, May 27, “to demand accountability from Apple and support for the nearly 90 IAM Local 4538 members facing job loss.”

They’re protesting the closing of Apple’s retail store in Towson, MD. It was the first unionized Apple retail store in the U.S. The IAM Union has filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), citing discriminatory treatment against unionized workers at the Towson store. The filing claims that, unlike workers at two other closing stores, Apple is prohibiting its unionized Towson employees from transferring to other stores.

The Maryland congressional delegation, led by U.S. Rep Johnny Olszewski and joined by U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, as well as U.S. Reps. Steny Hoyer, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Kweisi Mfume, Sarah Elfreth and April McClain Delaney, wrote a letter to Apple demanding accountability following Apple’s decision to close its unionized retail store at Towson Town Center in Towson, Md., effective June 20.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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