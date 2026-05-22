Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° SwitchBot, a provider of smart home automation and embodied AI products, has launched the US$169.99 SwitchBot Lock Vision Series in North America, consisting of SwitchBot Lock Vision and SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro. It’s described as “the world’s first smart deadbolt lock equipped with advanced 3D structured-light faiacial recognition technology, delivering faster, safer, and more effortless unlocking for modern households.”

° Govee, which specializes in smart lighting, has announced the Govee TV Backlight 3, which is described as “the first TV backlight to achieve 4-million-pixel resolving power through an industry-first hybrid glass-plastic dual-camera lens.” It’s available on Amazon and Govee.com for $109.99 to $139.99 (depending on the size).

° UGREEN has launched its new Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions, a collection of ultra-portable charging solutions tailored for Apple users. The UGREEN Nexode Air 65W Charger and MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W are now available in the United States through the UGREEN Official Store and Amazon.

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