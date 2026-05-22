Ben Stiller is set to star in and executive produce “Protective Custody,” a new comedy series from Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”), Steve Hely (“Common Side Effects”) and Dave King (“Parks and Recreation”) that Apple is developing, reports Deadline.

Here’s how the potential series is described: “Protective Custody” will follow a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation, and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Protective Custody” will be co-written, co-showrun and executive produced by Judge, Hely and King, with Judge attached to direct.

Still is no stranger to Apple TV. He comes to “Protective Custody” after directing on and exec producing two seasons of their Emmy-winning drama “Severance” and released his passion project doc, “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” on parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, with Apple.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related