Apple led the global smartphone market in the first quarter for the first time with 21% market share and 9% year-over-year growth, according to Counterpoint Research.

The growth was driven by strong iPhone 17 demand, proactive supply chain management amid memory constraints, and improved performance in China, the research group adds. The company’s growth was further supported by its ability to maintain premium pricing and margin structures despite global memory chip fluctuations.

Samsung ranked second and remained flattish supported by portfolio optimization and strong response to the Galaxy S26 series, according to Counterpoint.

Overall, the global smartphone market remained under pressure in quarter one of 2026, with shipments declining 3% year-over-year driven by the shortage of memory components and weaker demand, says Counterpoint. While some regions showed relative stability, overall market sentiment remained cautious as manufacturers adjusted their pricing and production strategies, adds the research group.

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