Andrew Schulz is joining the cast of the Apple Original Films pic “Running”from director Gavin O’Connor, reports Deadline.

His recent credits include Netflix’s hit comedy series “Tires,”MGM’s “Underdoggs” alongside Snoop Dogg, “The Thicket” with Peter Dinklage, Netflix’s “You People” with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, and “White Men Can’t Jump” with Jack Harlow.

The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”), Rhea Seehorn (“Pluribus”) and rising English actor Spike Fearn (“Alien: Romulus”). “Running” is based on an original story by writer/director Gavin O’Connor (“Warrior,” “The Way Back”), and a screenplay written by Ozark‘s Bill Dubuque. The film follows a homeless high school running prodigy on the hunt for greatness as he uses his gifts to outrun his past and find a family.

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