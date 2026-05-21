“Schmigadoon!,” based on a canceled Apple TV show and the most Tony Award nominated production of the 2025-2026 Broadway season, will launch a North American Tour in September 2027, reports Deadline.

The tour will premiere at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and others. Additional cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

What’s more, roadway licensing house Theatrical Rights Worldwide has acquired the stage licensing rights to the musical comedy. Under the agreement with TRW, “Schmigadoon!” will initially be positioned for productions in over 60 countries worldwide, with projected audiences expected to surpass 4 million globally, according to the announcement.

“Schmigadoon!” premiered on Apple TV+ in summer 2021 with a six-episode run. Another six episodes of the musical comedy followed when season two started streaming in spring 2023. Despite the third season being full written including 25 new songs, it was canceled after the second season. You can watch both seasons on the streaming service.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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