Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Discord says it has switched on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default for every voice and video call across its platforms, including desktop, mobile, web, and consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

° From AppleInsider: Leaked documents may be tip of the iceberg in Foxconn hack, as only Apple server schematics have been shared so far. More damaging documents may come later.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Music has shared an open letter with music labels and industry partners entitled ‘What We’re Doing to Keep Music Fair’, reaffirming its commitment to help the music business navigate the use of AI responsibl

° From The MacObserver: Plex will raise Lifetime Plex Pass pricing to $749.99 on July 1, 2026, while monthly and annual plans remain unchanged.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episodCharlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner discuss Apple TV’s sports and awards momentum, from Lionel Messi’s expanding U.S. profile and Friday Night Baseball visibility to major BAFTA and Tony recognition.

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