Courtney A. Kemp has signed a new, multi-year overall deal with Apple TV, reports Deadline.

Kemp is the storyteller behind the “Power” Universe, as well as the recently premiered crime drama “Nemesis.” Under the new deal, Kemp and her production company, End of Episode, will develop and create series exclusively for Apple TV, and Apple TV will have a first-look on film projects, according to Deadline.

Kemp is an Emmy-nominated creator, showrunner, writer, and producer. Her series “Nemesis” is currently the No. 1 series in the US and 15 other countries on Netflix, and “Power: Origins,” a continuation of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” both of which stem from the “Power” franchise she created, is currently shooting in New York.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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