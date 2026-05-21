Apple TV has announced an eight-part second season for acclaimed, BAFTA Award-nominated docuseries “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars.”

It comes from world-famous chef, restaurateur, author and executive producer Gordon Ramsay (“Next Level Chef,” “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares”) and Studio Ramsay Global, and hosted by Topjaw’s Jesse Burgess. The series explores the high-stakes world of international fine dining with exclusive access over the course of the yearlong Michelin Guide season, “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” follows the fates of elite chefs at some of the world’s most unique and celebrated restaurants to determine if they will win, maintain or lose that precious Star. You can watch the first season of “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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