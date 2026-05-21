Will this never end? Apple has filed a request with the Supreme Court in an attempt to reverse key lower court rulings over the App Store injunction in its long-running legal battle with Epic Games, reports 9to5Mac.

From the report: In its petition, Apple is asking the Supreme Court to review two questions. The first is whether Apple should have been held in contempt for charging a commission on purchases made outside the App Store.

As for the second point, regarding scope, Apple argues that the injunction extends far beyond Epic itself, as it applies to all registered developers worldwide with apps on the U.S. App Store storefront. That includes developers that were never part of the Epic case, and, as Apple has pointed out before, even companies that compete with Epic.

This is just the latest step in the years-long legal battle. This legal brouhaha between Apple and Epic has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here.

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