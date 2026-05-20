Indonesia smartphone shipments declined 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026 as higher smartphone prices, stemming from the memory supply crisis, resulted in consumers delaying smartphone upgrades, according to Counterpoint’s Indonesia Smartphone Tracker.

Apple doesn’t rank in the top five smartphone makers in the country. But its sales are up a bit and that rise also boosted the premium (>$600) segment, notes Counterpoint. By price band, the premium segment stood out in the first quarter of 2026, reaching its highest contribution on record at 8.3% of shipments and posting 30% year-over-year growth.

This mix shift is already pushing average selling price upward, highlighting the continued momentum of premiumization, as brands prioritized higher tiers to offset weak consumer sentiment in the entry‑level segment. In contrast, the entry-level segment (<$150) saw a sharp 19% year-over-year decline.

Counterpoint says smartphone prices in Indonesia are expected to rise further as component costs continue increasing. Shipments are likely to decline until the second half of the year as consumers are expected to defer their purchases.

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