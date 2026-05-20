Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s retail operation turned 25 years old yesterday, marking a quarter century since the company opened its first stores on May 19, 2001.

° From 9to5Mac: Epic Games has said that Fortnite is now back on the App Store worldwide, although there is one notable exception.

° From Fast Company: Before Steve Jobs built the world’s most iconic company, he nearly wrecked it. His mistakes hold lessons for every founder.

° From The MacObserver: macOS 27 will officially drop support for Intel Macs later this year as Apple completes its transition to Apple silicon devices.

° From Macworld: Maybe Apple should delay Siri just a little longer. It seems like being “late” to AI has done Apple a world of good.

° From Inc.: Apple’s Siri Update could include a major AI privacy twist.

° From Cult of Mac: “Steve Jobs in Exile” by Geoffrey Cain is a comprehensive history of that other computer company Steve Jobs founded, NeXT.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chris McNamara, Senior Technical Marketing Specialist for Elgato provides a tour of the company’s latest tools for creators and broadcasters.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related