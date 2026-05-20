Kansas City Public Schools has announced that it’s transitioning to an “all-Apple district.”

Over time, it will replace more than 30,000 Windows PC and Chromebooks with “more secure, durable, and reliable Apple devices,” said KCPS Chief Technology Officer Scott Jones. Already, 4,500+ MacBook Neos have been procured for students in 8th grade and up, while lower grades have access to the district’s existing iPads and MacBook Airs.

“This decision reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality education from day one, and we’re excited to bring about such a positive change,” said Jones.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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