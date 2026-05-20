Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddie Cue will be honored next month at Cannes Lions with the festival’s Entertainment Person of the Year Award, reports Variety.

The recognition is for his role in steering the tech giant’s entertainment and services unit, and for the fast rise of the Apple TV platform since 2019. Cue will deliver a keynote seminar on the first day of the event that runs June 22-26 in the seaside restort town on the French Riviera. He’ll speak with Jerry Bruckheimer, the Hollywood veteran who produced last year’s worldwide box office hit “F1: The Movie” for Apple Original Films.

“Eddy Cue has consistently pushed the boundaries of entertainment and storytelling, building platforms and experiences that have redefined how audiences engage with culture,” Simon Cook, CEO of Lions, the festival’s parent company, told Variety. “Under his leadership, Apple has not only produced world-class content but has also shaped the future of entertainment through innovation, creativity and an unwavering commitment to quality. We’re delighted to honor Eddy as our 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year.”

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